$31,888+ tax & licensing
204-500-1389
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus | Backup Camera |
Location
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
$31,888
- Listing ID: 9555466
- Stock #: P10500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 74,736 KM
Vehicle Description
Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Backup Camera Bluetooth 6.5'' Touchscreen Navigation Power Liftgate 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet 3 Month SiriusXM Subscription Left & Right Power Sliding Door 6 Speakers Cruise Control Universal Garage Door Opener Front Bucket Seats 3rd Row Seats Air Conditioning Block Heater Heated Door Mirrors Illuminated Entry Remote Keyless Entry Remote USB Port Trailer Sway Control And More! FWD 6-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.
Vehicle Features
