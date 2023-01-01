Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

74,736 KM

Details Description Features

$31,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus | Backup Camera |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus | Backup Camera |

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

  1. 9555466
  2. 9555466
  3. 9555466
  4. 9555466
  5. 9555466
  6. 9555466
  7. 9555466
  8. 9555466
  9. 9555466
  10. 9555466
  11. 9555466
  12. 9555466
  13. 9555466
  14. 9555466
  15. 9555466
  16. 9555466
  17. 9555466
  18. 9555466
  19. 9555466
  20. 9555466
  21. 9555466
  22. 9555466
  23. 9555466
  24. 9555466
  25. 9555466
  26. 9555466
  27. 9555466
  28. 9555466
  29. 9555466
  30. 9555466
Contact Seller

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

74,736KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9555466
  • Stock #: P10500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 74,736 KM

Vehicle Description

Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Backup Camera Bluetooth 6.5'' Touchscreen Navigation Power Liftgate 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet 3 Month SiriusXM Subscription Left & Right Power Sliding Door 6 Speakers Cruise Control Universal Garage Door Opener Front Bucket Seats 3rd Row Seats Air Conditioning Block Heater Heated Door Mirrors Illuminated Entry Remote Keyless Entry Remote USB Port Trailer Sway Control And More! FWD 6-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION
COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Carrier Winch
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L CREW PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Heated Seats 40GB...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

2019 Toyota Camry LE...
 24,707 KM
$32,980 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Highland...
 32,901 KM
$56,980 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Canyon 4WD ...
 92,577 KM
$39,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

Call Dealer

204-500-XXXX

(click to show)

204-500-1389

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory