2018 Dodge Journey

This Dodge Journey has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 19" X 7" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28X -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic.*These Packages Will Make Your Dodge Journey GT the Envy of Onlookers*GVW/PAYLOAD RATING, FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat, 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat, Delete Cargo Area Cover, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Easy Entry Seat, GVW/Payload Rating, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, CARGO NET, BLACK/BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, BILLET METALLIC, Valet Function, Universal garage door opener, Uconnect Phone Wireless Phone Connectivity, Trip Computer, Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring NO LONGER AVAILBLE for factory ordering; standard equipment as of December 8, 2016..* Stop By Today *For a must-own Dodge Journey come see us at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9. Just minutes away!
