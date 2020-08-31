2018 Dodge Journey

Cargo Net

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

PERIMETER ALARM

160 Amp Alternator

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

graphic equalizer

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Keyless Start

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Permanent locking hubs

GVW/Payload Rating

Roll-Up Cargo Cover

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Knee Air Bag

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

3.16 Axle Ratio

Rear cupholder

Bluetooth Connection

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Park-Sense rear park assist system

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Valet Function

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Front And Rear Map Lights

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6

Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28X -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)

Billet Metallic

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

4 12V DC Power Outlets

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Black Side Windows Trim

4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels

Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

368w Regular Amplifier

Metal-Look Bodyside Insert

Illuminated Front Cupholder

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

1541# Maximum Payload

GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs)

Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler

Streaming Audio

79 L Fuel Tank

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring NO LONGER AVAILBLE for factory ordering; standard equipment as of December 8, 2016.

FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Area Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat GVW/Payload Rating

Requires Subscription

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Full-Time All-Wheel