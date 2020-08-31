Menu
2018 Dodge Journey

112,640 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

GT

Location

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

112,640KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5781669
  • Stock #: P9387A
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG3JT189780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 112,640 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Driver Knee Airbag
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rear child safety locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
All Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Black grille
Performance Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cargo Net
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
160 Amp Alternator
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
graphic equalizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Permanent locking hubs
GVW/Payload Rating
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Knee Air Bag
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
3.16 Axle Ratio
Rear cupholder
Bluetooth Connection
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Park-Sense rear park assist system
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28X -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Billet Metallic
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
368w Regular Amplifier
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
1541# Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs)
Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Streaming Audio
79 L Fuel Tank
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring NO LONGER AVAILBLE for factory ordering; standard equipment as of December 8, 2016.
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Area Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat GVW/Payload Rating
Requires Subscription
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Full-Time All-Wheel
WHEELS: 19 X 7 TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)

