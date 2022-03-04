$29,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Journey
GT AWD -7 PASSENGER-
Location
Carvista
1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
$29,988
- Listing ID: 8471700
- Stock #: 113K WHITE 9547
- VIN: 3C4PDDFG8JT189547
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,325 KM
Vehicle Description
Consumer Choice Award 2021/2022 Winners! Low rate dealer arranged financing available! At Carvista we offer a unique buying experience, with no deceiving finance gimmicks and trades are welcome but not required! Carvista is a family operated business that has been in business for over 20 years, and has earned a A+ BBB Accreditation and outstanding consumer accolades Offering 175 quality pre-owned vehicles, all are certified and Carfax verified, most with remaining factory warranty and a modern facility located on Winnipeg's Regent Ave strip We welcome you to visit us at 1201 Regent Ave W, at Carvista, and drive away in a like new vehicle for less In many cases we can offer no payments for 6 months! Don't let your trade or credit stop you, we accept any kind, any time. CARVISTA.CA, "Where the deals are". Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Vehicle Please verify all ad details with a Carvista sales person, vehicle may not be exactly as shown. .
