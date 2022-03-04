Menu
2018 Dodge Journey

67,012 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

2018 Dodge Journey

2018 Dodge Journey

GT

2018 Dodge Journey

GT

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

67,012KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8525639
  • Stock #: 276810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redline Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 67,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, GT AWD, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
GVW/Payload Rating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Redline Pearl
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 19" X 7" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28Z -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Area Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat GVW/Payload Rating
Requires Subscription

