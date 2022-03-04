$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg
32,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8586761
- Stock #: 95641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pitch Black
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 32,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 2WD, Canada Value Pkg FWD, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Knee Air Bag
Pitch Black
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC (STD)
GVWR: 2 270 KGS (5 005 LBS) (STD)
BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22B CVP -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: Automatic Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
