$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Journey
Crossroad
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
- Listing ID: 8866988
- VIN: 3C4PDDGG1JT312040
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 65,820 KM
Vehicle Description
BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC), DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, LEATHER, 5 PASSENGER, AIRBAG, FOG LIGHTS, POWER STEERING, ABS, AM/FM, HEATED MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CARGO COVER, MP3 CAPABILITY, REAR DEFOGGER, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER DRIVER SEAT, REMOTE START, AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg, MB!!!
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We don't hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C,
at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE
Shop 24 hours a day at AUTOEXCELL.CA or CALL 204.888.4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!
ENGINE: 3.6L 6CYL
