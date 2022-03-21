Menu
2018 Dodge Journey

65,820 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

Crossroad

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,820KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8866988
  • VIN: 3C4PDDGG1JT312040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,820 KM

Vehicle Description

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC), DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, LEATHER, 5 PASSENGER, AIRBAG, FOG LIGHTS, POWER STEERING, ABS, AM/FM, HEATED MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CARGO COVER, MP3 CAPABILITY, REAR DEFOGGER, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER DRIVER SEAT, REMOTE START, AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL


___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg, MB!!!
___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We don't hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C,
at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE
___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at AUTOEXCELL.CA or CALL 204.888.4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

ENGINE: 3.6L 6CYL
65820KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

