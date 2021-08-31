Menu
2018 Fiat 124 Spider

10,125 KM

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2018 Fiat 124 Spider

2018 Fiat 124 Spider

Lusso

2018 Fiat 124 Spider

Lusso

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

10,125KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7839132
  • Stock #: F49JWY
  • VIN: JC1NFAEK5J0140354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bianco Gelato (White)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # F49JWY
  • Mileage 10,125 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
45 L Fuel Tank
3.45 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.4L MultiAir I-4 Turbo
450CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Tires: P205/45VR17 3-Season Performance
Black Side Windows Trim, Metal-Look Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Manual Convertible Top w/Lining, Glass Rear Window and Fixed Wind Blocker
Wheels: 17" x 7" Premium Silver Aluminum
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Instrument Panel Bin and Interior Concealed Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
RADIO: AM/FM W/7" DISPLAY
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and External Memory Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Convertible Soft Top
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

