2018 Fiat 124 Spider

$32,900 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 1 2 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 7839132

Stock #: F49JWY

VIN: JC1NFAEK5J0140354

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bianco Gelato (White)

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # F49JWY

Mileage 10,125 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive TOURING SUSPENSION Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Rear-wheel drive Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 45 L Fuel Tank 3.45 Axle Ratio Engine: 1.4L MultiAir I-4 Turbo 450CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Exterior Fog Lights Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Spare Tire Mobility Kit Tires: P205/45VR17 3-Season Performance Black Side Windows Trim, Metal-Look Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Manual Convertible Top w/Lining, Glass Rear Window and Fixed Wind Blocker Wheels: 17" x 7" Premium Silver Aluminum Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fixed Front Head Restraints Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Automatic Air Conditioning Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Instrument Panel Bin and Interior Concealed Storage Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Fixed antenna HD Radio Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio RADIO: AM/FM W/7" DISPLAY Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and External Memory Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Convertible Soft Top Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

