2018 Ford EcoSport

74,464 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

SES

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

74,464KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10240434
  • Stock #: F56U6C
  • VIN: MAJ6P1CL1JC198207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F56U6C
  • Mileage 74,464 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Axle ratio: 3.51
Engine: 2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology
61.8 L Fuel Tank

Exterior

Fog Lights
Roof Rack
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black rear bumper
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Metal-look grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Bodyside Cladding
Tires: P205/50R17 AS BSW
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Leather/Chrome Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
6-Way Passenger Seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback ActiveX Cloth/Leatherette Rear Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
and Cross Traffic Alert
BLIS Blind Spot

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

