2018 Ford EcoSport
AWD SE - Sunroof, Htd Seats & Wheel, Navigation!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
117,000KM
VIN MAJ6P1UL8JC220637
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10241WAV
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** AWD SHADOW BLACK FORD ECOSPORT SE *** SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL!! *** 8.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, NAVIGATION, SWING-GATE HATCH RELEASE, POWER SEAT, 16 INCH ALLOY RIMS!! *** The 2018 Ford EcoSport SE is designed to provide the ultimate driving experience. Its compact size makes city driving and parking a breeze, while the spacious interior and versatile cargo area ensure you have plenty of room for all your adventures. The modern technology and safety features offer peace of mind and keep you connected on the go! Experience features such as a SUNROOF......HEATED SEAT......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......8.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN......NAVIGATION......Reverse Camera......Ambient Lighting......Digital Vehicle Information......Ebony Black Cloth......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media and CRUISE CONTROLS......Push Button Start......Dual USB A Ports......Bluetooth Connection......Centre Rear Folding Seat w/ Cupholders......2.0L I4 Engine......Automatic Transmission......16 INCH SHADOW SILVER-PAINTED ALUMINUM RIMS w/ ANTARES INGENS TIRES!!
This vehicle comes with Original Books and Manuals and only 117,000 KILOMETERS!! Now on sale for only $18,999.00, Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
