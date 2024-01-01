Menu
The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025

2018 Ford EcoSport

93,200 KM

Details Description Features

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford EcoSport

S

2018 Ford EcoSport

S

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,200KM
VIN MAJ6P1SL1JC218747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond White Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F5V3TE
  • Mileage 93,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Axle ratio: 3.51
Engine: 2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology
61.8 L Fuel Tank

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
6-Way Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Cabin Heater

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black rear bumper
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Bodyside Cladding
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tires: P205/60R16 AS BSW
Wheels: 16" Magnetic Low Gloss-Painted -inc: Machine face aluminum
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2018 Ford EcoSport