2018 Ford EcoSport

121,000 KM

$16,992

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford EcoSport SE

SE

12117129

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$16,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,000KM
VIN MAJ6P1UL4JC236625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We have temporarily moved! We are just down the street at 810 Regent Ave. West. We are building a brand new Birchwood Kia Regent!
Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model.

Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Vehicle Features

Convenience

Clock

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Tires: P205/60R16 AS BSW
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

$16,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2018 Ford EcoSport