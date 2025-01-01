Menu
2018 Ford EcoSport

118,933 KM

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,933KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN MAJ6P1UL3JC218410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Moondust Silver Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Medium Stone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25102
  • Mileage 118,933 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

