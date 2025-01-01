$19,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Ford EcoSport
SE
2018 Ford EcoSport
SE
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
118,933KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN MAJ6P1UL3JC218410
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver[Moondust Silver Metallic]
- Interior Colour Medium Stone
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25102
- Mileage 118,933 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ride Time
2020 GMC Acadia Denali 63,226 KM $41,500 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 SXT 130,383 KM $25,000 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Soul EX PREMIUM 33,498 KM $26,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Ride Time
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
Call Dealer
204-272-XXXX(click to show)
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
Ride Time
204-272-6161
2018 Ford EcoSport