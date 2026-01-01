Menu
Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and versatility with this 2018 Ford EcoSport SE! This one-owner SUV has low kilometers and is ready for your next adventure. Key Features: - Compact SUV with seating for 5 - Fuel-efficient 1.0L 3-cylinder engine - Automatic transmission for smooth city driving - Front-wheel drive (FWD) for improved fuel economy - 60/40 split-folding rear seat for flexible cargo space - Cruise control with steering wheel controls - A/C with 3-zone auto temp control for comfort - Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer for added security Experience the quality and reliability of a Birchwood Ford vehicle. Ready to take the next step? Reserve this EcoSport today, start your purchase online, or contact us with any questions. Book a test drive and see why this compact SUV is the perfect fit for your urban lifestyle! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454

2018 Ford EcoSport

109,406 KM

$14,930

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford EcoSport

SE Local Vehicle | One Owner | Low Kilometers !

13488899

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE Local Vehicle | One Owner | Low Kilometers !

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$14,930

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,406KM
VIN MAJ3P1TE5JC194326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 109,406 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and versatility with this 2018 Ford EcoSport SE! This one-owner SUV has low kilometers and is ready for your next adventure.

Key Features:
- Compact SUV with seating for 5
- Fuel-efficient 1.0L 3-cylinder engine
- Automatic transmission for smooth city driving
- Front-wheel drive (FWD) for improved fuel economy
- 60/40 split-folding rear seat for flexible cargo space
- Cruise control with steering wheel controls
- A/C with 3-zone auto temp control for comfort
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer for added security

Experience the quality and reliability of a Birchwood Ford vehicle. Ready to take the next step? Reserve this EcoSport today, start your purchase online, or contact us with any questions. Book a test drive and see why this compact SUV is the perfect fit for your urban lifestyle!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive

Interior

60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Additional Features

A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

2018 Ford EcoSport