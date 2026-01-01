$14,930+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford EcoSport
SE Local Vehicle | One Owner | Low Kilometers !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$14,930
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 109,406 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and versatility with this 2018 Ford EcoSport SE! This one-owner SUV has low kilometers and is ready for your next adventure.
Key Features:
- Compact SUV with seating for 5
- Fuel-efficient 1.0L 3-cylinder engine
- Automatic transmission for smooth city driving
- Front-wheel drive (FWD) for improved fuel economy
- 60/40 split-folding rear seat for flexible cargo space
- Cruise control with steering wheel controls
- A/C with 3-zone auto temp control for comfort
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer for added security
Experience the quality and reliability of a Birchwood Ford vehicle. Ready to take the next step? Reserve this EcoSport today, start your purchase online, or contact us with any questions. Book a test drive and see why this compact SUV is the perfect fit for your urban lifestyle!
Vehicle Features
204-661-9555