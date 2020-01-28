Menu
2018 Ford EcoSport

Titanium LOW KM |

2018 Ford EcoSport

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  2. 4611435
Sale Price

$21,444

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4611435
  • Stock #: F32K45
  • VIN: MAJ6P1WLXJC218756
Exterior Colour
MOONDUST SILVER METALLIC
Interior Colour
Interior
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Odometer is 3051 kilometers below market average! 2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium Moondustsilver 2018 4WD 2.0L I4 Ti-VCT GDI 6-Speed Automatic

Navigation, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: BLIS warning, Block heater, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated steering wheel, Leather steering wheel, Navigation System, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" Premium Dark Stainless-Painted.
Safety
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • remote start
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • SYNC Connect -inc: remote start
  • locate parked vehicle
  • schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle
  • lock and unlock for vehicle
  • check vehicle status ( service for 5 years from the vehicle sale date as recorded by the dealer) and Wi-Fi hotspot that

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

