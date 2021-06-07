Menu
2018 Ford EcoSport

16,589 KM

Details Description Features

$21,000

+ tax & licensing
$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2018 Ford EcoSport

2018 Ford EcoSport

Titanium

Titanium

Titanium

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

16,589KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7261544
  • Stock #: F434A3
  • VIN: MAJ6P1WL7JC232467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,589 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Four Wheel Drive
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
and Cross Traffic Alert
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
BLIS Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

