2018 Ford EcoSport

$24,999 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 0 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7968410

7968410 Stock #: F4ANDT

F4ANDT VIN: MAJ6P1WL5JC174214

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour MOONDUST SILVER METALLIC

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4ANDT

Mileage 48,095 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: TBD Axle ratio: 3.51 Engine: 2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology 61.8 L Fuel Tank Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Black Bodyside Cladding Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Spare Tire Mobility Kit Conventional Rear Cargo Access Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Tires: P205/50R17 AS BSW Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass rear window defogger Navigation System Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Systems Monitor Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Leather Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater 6-Way Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute and Cross Traffic Alert BLIS Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System 675w Regular Amplifier Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.