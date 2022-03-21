2018 Ford EcoSport

Sale $24,755 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 3 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

F4E8GP VIN: MAJ3P1TE9JC236643

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Smoke Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 19,307 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: TBD Axle ratio: 3.44 61.8 L Fuel Tank Engine: 1.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Black rear bumper Tire mobility kit Metal-look grille Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim Black Bodyside Cladding Conventional Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: P205/60R16 AS BSW Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Selective service internet access Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Telematics Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute 911 Assist AppLink SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire 6.5" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability

