Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford EcoSport

19,307 KM

Details Description Features

$24,755

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,755

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2018 Ford EcoSport

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE SYNC 3 | Backup Cam | Bose

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE SYNC 3 | Backup Cam | Bose

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 8910910
  2. 8910910
  3. 8910910
  4. 8910910
  5. 8910910
  6. 8910910
  7. 8910910
  8. 8910910
  9. 8910910
  10. 8910910
  11. 8910910
  12. 8910910
  13. 8910910
  14. 8910910
  15. 8910910
  16. 8910910
  17. 8910910
  18. 8910910
  19. 8910910
  20. 8910910
  21. 8910910
  22. 8910910
  23. 8910910
  24. 8910910
  25. 8910910
Contact Seller
Sale

$24,755

+ taxes & licensing

19,307KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8910910
  • Stock #: F4E8GP
  • VIN: MAJ3P1TE9JC236643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Smoke Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4E8GP
  • Mileage 19,307 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.

2018 Ford EcoSport SE EcoBoost 1.0L I3 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Smoke Metallic
Key Features:
- Backup Camera
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Driver Seat
- Power Moonroof
- SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System
- SYNC Connect
- Rear Parking Sensors
- 6 Speaker Bose Audio
- Automatic temperature control
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and Carfax report.
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Axle ratio: 3.44
61.8 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
Fog Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black rear bumper
Tire mobility kit
Metal-look grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Bodyside Cladding
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P205/60R16 AS BSW
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Selective service internet access
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Telematics
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
AppLink
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
6.5" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2017 Chevrolet Camar...
 33,500 KM
$34,977 + tax & lic
2019 Cadillac XT5 Pr...
 48,400 KM
$44,923 + tax & lic
2018 Buick Enclave P...
 91,600 KM
$39,955 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory