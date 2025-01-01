Menu
Look at this 2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Ford Edge has the following options: ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L I4 ECOBOOST -inc: active grille shutters (STD), Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum -inc: Split-spoke, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 4.2 LCD screen in centre stack, 911 Assist and 1 smart-charging USB port, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.

Details Description Features

12973270

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Used
48,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J91JBB01282

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Ford Edge has the following options: ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L I4 ECOBOOST -inc: active grille shutters (STD), Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum -inc: Split-spoke, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 4.2" LCD screen in centre stack, 911 Assist and 1 smart-charging USB port, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L I4 ECOBOOST -inc: active grille shutters (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

