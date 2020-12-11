Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Edge

56,357 KM

Details Description Features

$25,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,498

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SEL | AWD | V6 Engine | Remote Start | Rearview Camera | Touch Screen |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Edge

SEL | AWD | V6 Engine | Remote Start | Rearview Camera | Touch Screen |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
Sale

$25,498

+ taxes & licensing

56,357KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6312918
  • Stock #: F3RC7K
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J86JBB81458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,357 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned & Serviced! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Remote Start
V6 Engine
All Wheel Drive
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
tilt steering
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
tinted windows
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2020 Kia Sportage EX...
 40,494 KM
$27,599 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte LX+ |...
 67,291 KM
$13,432 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Soul Urban ...
 37,790 KM
$15,465 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory