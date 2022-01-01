Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Edge

79,341 KM

Details Description Features

$36,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium w/Sunroof & Leather *Winter Tire Package-Local Trade*

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium w/Sunroof & Leather *Winter Tire Package-Local Trade*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

  1. 8131318
  2. 8131318
  3. 8131318
  4. 8131318
  5. 8131318
  6. 8131318
Contact Seller

$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

79,341KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8131318
  • Stock #: 255311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,341 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a well equipped, easy to park SUV with All-Wheel Drive? Check out this locally owned & serviced 2018 Ford Edge that just arrived on trade in luxurious Titanium trim! You get a very long list of features including heated leather seating, a huge panoramic sunroof, back-up camera, power tailgate, navigation, remote starter, heated steering wheel and more. As an added bonus, this beautiful Burgundy Velvet Metallic Edge includes a full winter tire and rim package at no extra charge.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
BURGUNDY VELVET METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
WHEELS: 20" PREMIUM POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 20"
Requires Subscription
EBONY FRONT HEATED LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: perforated inserts 10-way power driver seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt) driver memory setting 10-way power front-passenger seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt) and 4-way adjus...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Audi Winnipeg

2019 Audi A5 Sportba...
 14,992 KM
$53,000 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A4 Progres...
 31,804 KM
$42,500 + tax & lic
2019 Audi SQ5 Techni...
 48,660 KM
$59,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

Call Dealer

204-977-XXXX

(click to show)

204-977-6873

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory