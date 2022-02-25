$35,745+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555
2018 Ford Edge
Titanium 302A | NAV | BLIS | PANO ROOF
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$35,745
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8398602
- Stock #: F4FVE7
- VIN: 2FMPK4K95JBB76632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4FVE7
- Mileage 51,019 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada: Low Kilometres!
2018 Ford Edge Titanium 302A | NAV | BLIS | PANO ROOF EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic AWD Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Equipment Group 302A, Canadian Touring Package, Cold Weather Package, Cargo Accessory Package, Panoramic Roof, Navigation, Blind Spot Information System, SYNC 3, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, LOADED!!, AWD, 110V Power Outlet, 12 Speakers, 20" Wheels, 2nd Row Outboard Inflatable Safety Belts, 3.36 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control & Fwd Collision Warning, Adaptive Front Steering, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Driver's Exterior Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Block Heater, Brake assist, Canadian Touring Package, Cargo Accessory Package, Cold Weather Package, Deep Tray-Style All-Weather Floor Mats, Delay-off Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Enhanced Park Assist w/Side Parking Sensors, Equipment Group 302A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front 180 Camera w/Washer, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Front Unique Perf Leather Heated/Cooled Sport Seats, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps w/Auto High Beams, Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist, Memory Seat, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Panoramic Vista Roof, Power door mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Premium audio system: Sony, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD/MP3 Capable, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear Bumper Protector, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Retractable Cargo Area Protector, Security System, Speed Control, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tonneau Cover, Traction Control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice Activated Navigation, Wheels: 20" Premium Polished Aluminum, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
Reviews:
* Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.
We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.
Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.