2018 Ford Edge

51,019 KM

Details

$35,745

+ tax & licensing
$35,745

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium 302A | NAV | BLIS | PANO ROOF

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium 302A | NAV | BLIS | PANO ROOF

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$35,745

+ taxes & licensing

51,019KM
Used
  Stock #: F4FVE7
  VIN: 2FMPK4K95JBB76632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,019 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada: Low Kilometres!
2018 Ford Edge Titanium 302A | NAV | BLIS | PANO ROOF EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic AWD Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Equipment Group 302A, Canadian Touring Package, Cold Weather Package, Cargo Accessory Package, Panoramic Roof, Navigation, Blind Spot Information System, SYNC 3, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, LOADED!!, AWD, 110V Power Outlet, 12 Speakers, 20" Wheels, 2nd Row Outboard Inflatable Safety Belts, 3.36 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control & Fwd Collision Warning, Adaptive Front Steering, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Driver's Exterior Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Block Heater, Brake assist, Canadian Touring Package, Cargo Accessory Package, Cold Weather Package, Deep Tray-Style All-Weather Floor Mats, Delay-off Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Enhanced Park Assist w/Side Parking Sensors, Equipment Group 302A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front 180 Camera w/Washer, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Front Unique Perf Leather Heated/Cooled Sport Seats, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps w/Auto High Beams, Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist, Memory Seat, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Panoramic Vista Roof, Power door mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Premium audio system: Sony, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD/MP3 Capable, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear Bumper Protector, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Retractable Cargo Area Protector, Security System, Speed Control, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tonneau Cover, Traction Control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice Activated Navigation, Wheels: 20" Premium Polished Aluminum, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.


Reviews:
* Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
68.1 L Fuel Tank
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L I4 EcoBoost -inc: active grille shutters
3.36 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,512 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
KEYPAD
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Power Mirrors
Keyless Entry
Spoiler
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Black Bodyside Cladding
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Regular Amplifier
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
AppLink
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports
8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: in-vehicle enhanced voice recognition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

