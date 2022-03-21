2018 Ford Edge

$35,800 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8817131

8817131 Stock #: SCV7483

SCV7483 VIN: 2FMPK4J95JBC38600

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # SCV7483

Mileage 70,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.