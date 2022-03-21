Menu
2018 Ford Edge

70,000 KM

Details Description

$35,800

+ tax & licensing
$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SEL *Pano Roof! Hitch + NAV + Htd Sts!*

2018 Ford Edge

SEL *Pano Roof! Hitch + NAV + Htd Sts!*

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

70,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8817131
  • Stock #: SCV7483
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J95JBC38600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV7483
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LOADED UP SEL W/ PANO ROOF & HEATED SEATS! *** AWD / 4WD + FUEL EFFICIENT ECOBOOST!! Sharpest color combo for Ford.......Slate Blue exterior with two tone Titanium Charcoal and Cognac interior package!!! *** EXCELLENT HISTORY! *** This Edge is the perfect All-Weather Commuter! Get where you need to go, and save on fuel without compromising all the luxuries you deserve like a Full PANORAMIC SUNROOF......Factory REMOTE START......HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL...........NAVIGATION Package......Large TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......REAR VIEW CAMERA......POWER TAILGATE (Complete with Fancy Foot Sweep Open.. For when your hands are full)......Power Folding Rear Seats For all the Cargo Space......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Support......Dark Tinted Windows......Dual Exhaust Tips......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Fuel Sipping 2.0L ECOBOOST 4 Cylinder Engine!......6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Manual Shift Mode......TOW HITCH......and Alloy Wheels!

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, a balance of FACTORY FORD WARRANTY and Custom Fit All-Weather Mats. YES ONLY 70,000 Kms! Priced to sell at $35,800. Financing and Extended Warranty Available.

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

