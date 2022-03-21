$30,991+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411
2018 Ford Edge
SEL AWD **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$30,991
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8916400
- Stock #: L0646A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # L0646A
- Mileage 63,001 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Ford Edge has the following options: ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L I4 ECOBOOST -inc: active grille shutters (STD), Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum -inc: Split-spoke, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 4.2" LCD screen in centre stack, 911 Assist and 1 smart-charging USB port, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.