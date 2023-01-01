2018 Ford Edge

Sale $32,918 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 9 3 8 K M Used

F5137D VIN: 2FMPK4K92JBB08207

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 60,938 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch All Wheel Drive Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electric Power-Assist Steering 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 68.1 L Fuel Tank Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L I4 EcoBoost -inc: active grille shutters 3.36 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,512 kgs Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Black Bodyside Cladding Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass remote start rear window defogger Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Rear View Camera Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest KEYPAD Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Digital/Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Hill Descent Control Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Evasion Assist Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 - Lane Centering Power Options Power Mirrors Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Regular Amplifier 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute 911 Assist Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Multi-Zone Air Conditioning SYNC 4 -inc: 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability wireless phone connection cloud connected AppLink w/App catalog Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and digital owners manual Pre-Collision Assist w/Automatic Emergency Braking -inc: pedestrian detection forward collision warning and dynamic brake support Class II trailer towing pkg-inc: hitch 4-pin connector

