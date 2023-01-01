Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 4 , 8 1 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10336656

10336656 Stock #: 2621

2621 VIN: 1FMCU9GD8JUB32704

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 2621

Mileage 124,816 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Folding Rear Seat Trip Odometer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Digital clock Rear Window Defroster Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Side Airbag BACKUP CAMERA Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Cloth Interior Entertainment System Center Arm Rest Parking Sensor Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.