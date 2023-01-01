$19,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SE 4WD
Location
Northstar Motors Inc
1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9
204-586-8335
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
124,816KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10336656
- Stock #: 2621
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD8JUB32704
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 124,816 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Escape AWD SE with high value options including back-up camera, powder coated alloy rims, heated seats plus all the standard features Air tilt cruise power windows/locks bluetooth plus more. Clean history with no claims or accidents. Expected safety completion and customer ready service by Aug 25th.
Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
