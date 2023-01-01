Menu
2018 Ford Escape

124,816 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Motors Inc

204-586-8335

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

2018 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Location

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

204-586-8335

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

124,816KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10336656
  • Stock #: 2621
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD8JUB32704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2621
  • Mileage 124,816 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Escape AWD SE with high value options including back-up camera, powder coated alloy rims, heated seats plus all the standard features Air tilt cruise power windows/locks bluetooth plus more. Clean history with no claims or accidents. Expected safety completion and customer ready service by Aug 25th.


Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper

