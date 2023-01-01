Menu
2018 Ford Escape

106,516 KM

Details Description Features

$22,996

+ tax & licensing
$22,996

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$22,996

+ taxes & licensing

106,516KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10435170
  Stock #: 6054A
  VIN: 1FMCU9HD0JUC21441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 6054A
  • Mileage 106,516 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

