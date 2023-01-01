$22,996+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,996
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2018 Ford Escape
2018 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$22,996
+ taxes & licensing
106,516KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10435170
- Stock #: 6054A
- VIN: 1FMCU9HD0JUC21441
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 6054A
- Mileage 106,516 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
Comfort
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9