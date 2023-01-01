Menu
2018 Ford Escape

121,995 KM

Details Description

$25,988

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD | 2.0L | No Accidents | Remote Start

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD | 2.0L | No Accidents | Remote Start

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

121,995KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9J94JUA00477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,995 KM

Vehicle Description

** ACCIDENT-FREE | LOADED ** 2018 Ford Escape Titanium AWD in Lightning Blue! 2.0L ECOBOOST ENGINE | CLASS II FACTORY TOW PACKAGE | LEATHER HEATED SEATS | PARALLEL PARK ASSIST | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | FACTORY REMOTE STARTER | POWER MOONROOF | POWER LIFTGATE | PUSHBUTTON START | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY | AMBIENT LIGHTING | NAVIGATION | DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL

Welcome to West Coast Auto & RV - Proudly offering one of Winnipeg's Largest selections of Pre-Owned vehicles and winner of AutoTrader's Best Priced Dealer Award 4 consecutive years in 2020 | 2021 | 2022 and 2023! All Pre-Owned vehicles are completely safety-certified, come with a free Carfax history report and are also backed by a 3-Month Warranty at no charge!

This vehicle is eligible for extended warranty programs, competitive financing, and can be purchased from anywhere across Canada. Looking to trade a vehicle? Contact a Sales Associate today to complete a complimentary appraisal either in store or from the comfort of your own home!

Check out our 4.8 Star Rating on Google and discover why more customers are choosing to shop with West Coast Auto & RV. Call us or Text us at (204) 831 5005 today to book your test drive today!

DP#0038

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

