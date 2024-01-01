$17,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SE
2018 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Amerikal Auto
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
204-990-5659
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 141,500 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.
PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN!
2018 FORD ESCAPE SE 4WD 1.5L 4 CYLINDER 5 passenger with ONLY 141,500kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2). FRONT HEATED LEATHER SEATING, REAR HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/DRIVE/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle-free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $17,900 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Amerikal Auto
Email Amerikal Auto
Amerikal Auto
Call Dealer
204-990-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-990-5659