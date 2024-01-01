Menu
2018 FORD ESCAPE SE 4WD 1.5L 4 CYLINDER 5 passenger with ONLY 141,500kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2). FRONT HEATED LEATHER SEATING, REAR HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/DRIVE/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle-free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $17,900 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.

141,500 KM

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

Used
141,500KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD3JUC98001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 141,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 FORD ESCAPE SE 4WD 1.5L 4 CYLINDER 5 passenger with ONLY 141,500kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2). FRONT HEATED LEATHER SEATING, REAR HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/DRIVE/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle-free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $17,900 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

