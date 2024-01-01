Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Dealer #4660</span></em></strong></p><p><strong><em>Clean Title / Non Accident Vehicle</em></strong></p><p><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Come down to our dealership <span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>The Car Guy Inc </span>at<span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;> <u style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;>2850 Dugald Road</u></span></em><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;><u style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;> </u></span>to check it out!!!</em></p><p>Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and capability with this 2018 Ford Escape SEL. Designed for both city driving and weekend adventures, this SUV comes loaded with high-value options that elevate your driving experience.</p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>4WD Capability:</strong> Tackle any terrain with confidence.</li><li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Enjoy cozy drives with heated seats for both the driver and passenger.</li><li><strong>Leather Interior:</strong> Step into a refined cabin with luxurious leather seating.</li><li><strong>Backup Camera:</strong> Reverse with ease and safety, thanks to the integrated backup camera.</li><li><strong>Parking Distance Control (PDC):</strong> Navigate tight spaces effortlessly with PDC.</li><li><strong>Power Liftgate:</strong> Conveniently access the spacious cargo area with the touch of a button.</li><li><strong>Satellite Radio (Sirius):</strong> Enjoy a wide range of entertainment options with Sirius satellite radio.</li><li><strong>Power Driver Seat:</strong> Find your perfect driving position with the power-adjustable drivers seat.</li></ul><p><strong>Additional Equipment:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>5 Passenger Seating:</strong> Comfortably accommodates family and friends.</li><li><strong>ABS and Airbags:</strong> Safety features that give you peace of mind on the road.</li><li><strong>Power Locks and Mirrors:</strong> Enhance convenience with power locks and mirrors.</li><li><strong>Adjustable Steering Wheel:</strong> Tailor your driving experience for optimal comfort.</li><li><strong>Air Conditioning:</strong> Stay cool and comfortable in any weather.</li><li><strong>Power Steering:</strong> Enjoy smooth handling and effortless driving.</li></ul><p>This 2018 Ford Escape SEL is in excellent condition and ready for its next adventure. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity—schedule a test drive today!</p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-outline-level: 3;> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-outline-level: 3;><strong><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Welcome to The Car Guy Inc. – Your Smooth Car Shopping Experience!</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>At <strong>The Car Guy Inc.</strong> (Dealer #4660), we’re dedicated to making your car-buying journey exciting and stress-free! Our knowledgeable sales team is here to assist you every step of the way.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Why Choose Us?</span></strong></p><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list .5in;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>In-House Financing:</span></strong></li></ul></ul><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><ul type=circle><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-list: l0 level2 lfo1; tab-stops: list 1.0in;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>No Job? No Credit? No Problem!</span></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> Our in-house financing makes it easier than ever to get behind the wheel. We don’t conduct credit checks or require a job - just provide <strong>2 pieces of ID</strong> and a down payment. We’ll finance the rest with an open loan option. Simple as that!</span></li></ul></ul></ul><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>          Open Loans:</span></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> Finance today and pay off tomorrow with <strong>no penalties and no extra fees!</strong></span></p><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list .5in;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Third-Party Financing:</span></strong></li></ul></ul><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><ul type=circle><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-list: l0 level2 lfo1; tab-stops: list 1.0in;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Looking for a zero down payment? If you have a job and decent credit, we’ve got the perfect option for you! Our lenders will hustle to get you approved with the best interest rates around. </span><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 18.4px; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>(Open loan option available!</span></li></ul></ul></ul><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list .5in;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Warranties Available:</span></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> Choose from in-house or third-party warranties ranging from <strong>6 to 24 months</strong> for added peace of mind.</span></li></ul></ul><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Connect With Us!</span></strong></p><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: 150%; mso-list: l2 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list .5in;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 150%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Phone: (204) 255-1297 | Toll Free: 1-866-439-2295 | Direct Sales: (204) 881-5932</span></li></ul></ul><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: 150%; mso-list: l2 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list .5in;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 150%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca</span></li></ul></ul><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: 150%; mso-list: l2 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list .5in;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 150%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecarguyinc</span></li></ul></ul><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: 150%; mso-list: l2 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list .5in;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 150%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecarguyinc_winnipeg/</span></li></ul></ul><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Hours:</span></strong></p><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo3; tab-stops: list .5in;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Mon-Fri: 10 AM - 6 PM</span></li></ul></ul><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo3; tab-stops: list .5in;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Sat: 10 AM - 5 PM</span></li></ul></ul><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Join the excitement of finding your new car at The Car Guy Inc. today! Let us take the stress out of financing and help you hit the road in style.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><em><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy, please verify any information with us directly.</span></em></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2018 Ford Escape

224,051 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

  1. 1729104745
  2. 1729104745
  3. 1729104745
  4. 1729104745
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
224,051KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9HD1JUC53198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Back
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # JUC53198
  • Mileage 224,051 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer #4660

Clean Title / Non Accident Vehicle

Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!

Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and capability with this 2018 Ford Escape SEL. Designed for both city driving and weekend adventures, this SUV comes loaded with high-value options that elevate your driving experience.

Key Features:

  • 4WD Capability: Tackle any terrain with confidence.
  • Heated Front Seats: Enjoy cozy drives with heated seats for both the driver and passenger.
  • Leather Interior: Step into a refined cabin with luxurious leather seating.
  • Backup Camera: Reverse with ease and safety, thanks to the integrated backup camera.
  • Parking Distance Control (PDC): Navigate tight spaces effortlessly with PDC.
  • Power Liftgate: Conveniently access the spacious cargo area with the touch of a button.
  • Satellite Radio (Sirius): Enjoy a wide range of entertainment options with Sirius satellite radio.
  • Power Driver Seat: Find your perfect driving position with the power-adjustable driver's seat.

Additional Equipment:

  • 5 Passenger Seating: Comfortably accommodates family and friends.
  • ABS and Airbags: Safety features that give you peace of mind on the road.
  • Power Locks and Mirrors: Enhance convenience with power locks and mirrors.
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel: Tailor your driving experience for optimal comfort.
  • Air Conditioning: Stay cool and comfortable in any weather.
  • Power Steering: Enjoy smooth handling and effortless driving.

This 2018 Ford Escape SEL is in excellent condition and ready for its next adventure. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity—schedule a test drive today!

 

Welcome to The Car Guy Inc. – Your Smooth Car Shopping Experience!

At The Car Guy Inc. (Dealer #4660), we’re dedicated to making your car-buying journey exciting and stress-free! Our knowledgeable sales team is here to assist you every step of the way.

Why Choose Us?

    • In-House Financing:
      • No Job? No Credit? No Problem! Our in-house financing makes it easier than ever to get behind the wheel. We don’t conduct credit checks or require a job - just provide 2 pieces of ID and a down payment. We’ll finance the rest with an open loan option. Simple as that!

          Open Loans: Finance today and pay off tomorrow with no penalties and no extra fees!

    • Third-Party Financing:
      • Looking for a zero down payment? If you have a job and decent credit, we’ve got the perfect option for you! Our lenders will hustle to get you approved with the best interest rates around. (Open loan option available!
    • Warranties Available: Choose from in-house or third-party warranties ranging from 6 to 24 months for added peace of mind.

Connect With Us!

    • Phone: (204) 255-1297 | Toll Free: 1-866-439-2295 | Direct Sales: (204) 881-5932
    • Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
    • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecarguyinc
    • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecarguyinc_winnipeg/

Hours:

    • Mon-Fri: 10 AM - 6 PM
    • Sat: 10 AM - 5 PM

Join the excitement of finding your new car at The Car Guy Inc. today! Let us take the stress out of financing and help you hit the road in style.

Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy, please verify any information with us directly.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Guy Inc

Used 2018 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR SLE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR SLE 210,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCAB 145
2014 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCAB 145" FX4 250,100 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Charger GT AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Dodge Charger GT AWD 182,250 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Car Guy Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape