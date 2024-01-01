$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Back
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # JUC53198
- Mileage 224,051 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer #4660
Clean Title / Non Accident Vehicle
Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!
Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and capability with this 2018 Ford Escape SEL. Designed for both city driving and weekend adventures, this SUV comes loaded with high-value options that elevate your driving experience.
Key Features:
- 4WD Capability: Tackle any terrain with confidence.
- Heated Front Seats: Enjoy cozy drives with heated seats for both the driver and passenger.
- Leather Interior: Step into a refined cabin with luxurious leather seating.
- Backup Camera: Reverse with ease and safety, thanks to the integrated backup camera.
- Parking Distance Control (PDC): Navigate tight spaces effortlessly with PDC.
- Power Liftgate: Conveniently access the spacious cargo area with the touch of a button.
- Satellite Radio (Sirius): Enjoy a wide range of entertainment options with Sirius satellite radio.
- Power Driver Seat: Find your perfect driving position with the power-adjustable driver's seat.
Additional Equipment:
- 5 Passenger Seating: Comfortably accommodates family and friends.
- ABS and Airbags: Safety features that give you peace of mind on the road.
- Power Locks and Mirrors: Enhance convenience with power locks and mirrors.
- Adjustable Steering Wheel: Tailor your driving experience for optimal comfort.
- Air Conditioning: Stay cool and comfortable in any weather.
- Power Steering: Enjoy smooth handling and effortless driving.
This 2018 Ford Escape SEL is in excellent condition and ready for its next adventure. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity—schedule a test drive today!
Welcome to The Car Guy Inc. – Your Smooth Car Shopping Experience!
At The Car Guy Inc. (Dealer #4660), we’re dedicated to making your car-buying journey exciting and stress-free! Our knowledgeable sales team is here to assist you every step of the way.
Why Choose Us?
- In-House Financing:
- No Job? No Credit? No Problem! Our in-house financing makes it easier than ever to get behind the wheel. We don’t conduct credit checks or require a job - just provide 2 pieces of ID and a down payment. We’ll finance the rest with an open loan option. Simple as that!
Open Loans: Finance today and pay off tomorrow with no penalties and no extra fees!
- Third-Party Financing:
- Looking for a zero down payment? If you have a job and decent credit, we’ve got the perfect option for you! Our lenders will hustle to get you approved with the best interest rates around. (Open loan option available!
- Warranties Available: Choose from in-house or third-party warranties ranging from 6 to 24 months for added peace of mind.
Connect With Us!
- Phone: (204) 255-1297 | Toll Free: 1-866-439-2295 | Direct Sales: (204) 881-5932
- Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecarguyinc
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecarguyinc_winnipeg/
Hours:
- Mon-Fri: 10 AM - 6 PM
- Sat: 10 AM - 5 PM
Join the excitement of finding your new car at The Car Guy Inc. today! Let us take the stress out of financing and help you hit the road in style.
Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy, please verify any information with us directly.
