$18,984+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SE 4WD | Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers
2018 Ford Escape
SE 4WD | Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$18,984
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 89,595 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of versatility and comfort with this 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD! This low-mileage gem is ready for your next adventure.
- Accident-free and well-maintained local vehicle
- Efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- Comfortable seating for 5 with 60-40 folding rear seats
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for optimal comfort
- Advanced safety features including back-up camera and multiple airbags
- Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free communication
- Fog lamps and heated side mirrors for enhanced visibility
Experience the quality and reliability of this Ford Escape for yourself. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our friendly team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile SUV that's perfect for both city driving and outdoor excursions!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Ford
Birchwood Ford
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555