Discover the perfect blend of versatility and comfort with this 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD! This low-mileage gem is ready for your next adventure. - Accident-free and well-maintained local vehicle - Efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission - Comfortable seating for 5 with 60-40 folding rear seats - Dual-zone automatic climate control for optimal comfort - Advanced safety features including back-up camera and multiple airbags - Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free communication - Fog lamps and heated side mirrors for enhanced visibility Experience the quality and reliability of this Ford Escape for yourself. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our friendly team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Dont miss this opportunity to own a versatile SUV thats perfect for both city driving and outdoor excursions! Dealer permit #4454

2018 Ford Escape

89,595 KM

$18,984

+ tax & licensing
SE 4WD | Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers

12558899

SE 4WD | Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Used
89,595KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD4JUC42245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,595 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of versatility and comfort with this 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD! This low-mileage gem is ready for your next adventure.

- Accident-free and well-maintained local vehicle
- Efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- Comfortable seating for 5 with 60-40 folding rear seats
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for optimal comfort
- Advanced safety features including back-up camera and multiple airbags
- Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free communication
- Fog lamps and heated side mirrors for enhanced visibility

Experience the quality and reliability of this Ford Escape for yourself. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our friendly team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile SUV that's perfect for both city driving and outdoor excursions!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

null
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

