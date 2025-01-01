$20,888+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
Titanium New All Seasons | Free Winter Tires | Navigation
Location
Winnipeg Mini
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-887-6464
$20,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 123,433 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, Collision Free Trade with 2 Sets of Tires including New All Seasons and New Rear Brakes!
- Heated Seats
- Navigation
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Leather
- Ford Sync
Vehicle Features
204-887-6464