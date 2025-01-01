Menu
Local, Collision Free Trade with 2 Sets of Tires including New All Seasons and New Rear Brakes! - Heated Seats - Navigation - Panoramic Sunroof - Leather - Ford Sync Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2018 Ford Escape

123,433 KM

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Escape

Titanium New All Seasons | Free Winter Tires | Navigation

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium New All Seasons | Free Winter Tires | Navigation

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,433KM
VIN 1FMCU9J9XJUA59226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 123,433 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, Collision Free Trade with 2 Sets of Tires including New All Seasons and New Rear Brakes!
- Heated Seats
- Navigation
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Leather
- Ford Sync
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Active Park Assist Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter

Interior

Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
After the trial subscription
FordPass is available on the App Store or Google Play
Front Vented Discs
Note: SYNC Connect includes service for 5 years from the vehicle sale date as recorded by the dealer
SYNC Connect -inc: remote start
SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link
The Wi-Fi hotspot includes a trial subscription of 3 months or 3 gigabytes - whichever comes first
Wi-Fi hotspot connects up to 10 devices
a wireless service plan is required for Wi-Fi hotspot
locate parked vehicle
lock/unlock vehicle
review approximate odometer reading and fuel level
schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle
Message and data rates may apply

