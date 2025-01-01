$11,988+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SEL
2018 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
$11,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 225,438 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 FORD EACAPE SEL AWD 225,000 km - 1 Owner LOADED WITH ALL POSSIBLE OPTIONS LEATHER INT PANORAMIC SUNROOF NAVIGATION Power seats Heated seats Power lift gate Bluetooth steering controls Backup Backup camera Lane change safe Aluminum rims And so much more 1 owner fully maintained escape in LIKE NEW condition !! Brand new safety certificate. !! Includes 1 year powertrain Warranty Was $13988 now only $ 11,988 GET THIS BLACK ON BLACK BEUTY BEFORE ITS GONE !!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Convenience
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carland
Email Carland
Carland
Call Dealer
204-227-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-227-4600