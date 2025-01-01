Menu
<p>Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)</p> <p>2018 FORD ESCAPE SE 92,980KM</p> <p>1.5 L 4 CYLINDER  ENGINE</p> <p>**Clean Title**</p> <p>**Manitoba Safety**</p> <p> </p> <p>FEATURES:</p> <p>AIR CONDITIONING </p> <p>AM/FM/CD</p> <p>BLUETOOTH</p> <p>CRUISE CONTROL</p> <p>BACK UP CAMERA</p> <p>HEATED SEATS</p> <p>POWER LOCKS</p> <p>POWER STEERING</p> <p>POWER WINDOWS</p> <p>REAR AIR VENTS</p> <p>FOG LAMPS</p> <p>TRACTION CONTROL</p> <p> </p> <p>Asking $16,999 + taxes</p> <p>** Financing Available O.A.C**</p> <p>** Warranty Available **</p> <p> </p> <p>Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500</p> <p>Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall</p> <p>1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba</p> <p>www.autosavewpg.com</p> <p> </p> <p>While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions. </p>

Used
92,980KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD3JUA00126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4667
  • Mileage 92,980 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

