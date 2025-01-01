$16,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SE 4dr 4x4 Automatic
Location
AutoSave Winnipeg
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5
204-774-8900
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 4667
- Mileage 92,980 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)
2018 FORD ESCAPE SE 92,980KM
1.5 L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE
**Clean Title**
**Manitoba Safety**
FEATURES:
AIR CONDITIONING
AM/FM/CD
BLUETOOTH
CRUISE CONTROL
BACK UP CAMERA
HEATED SEATS
POWER LOCKS
POWER STEERING
POWER WINDOWS
REAR AIR VENTS
FOG LAMPS
TRACTION CONTROL
Asking $16,999 + taxes
** Financing Available O.A.C**
** Warranty Available **
Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500
Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba
www.autosavewpg.com
While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions.
204-774-8900