Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 255,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer#4660
Stock#JUC53198
🚙 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD EcoBoost
Now available at The Car Guy Inc., this 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD EcoBoost is a well-equipped and versatile SUV that delivers comfort, technology, and confident all-weather performance.
Powered by a fuel-efficient EcoBoost engine with an automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, this Escape offers a smooth, responsive ride and excellent handling year-round. The SEL trim adds premium features that make it ideal for daily commuting, family use, or road trips.
Key Features & Highlights:
4WD for year-round driving confidence
EcoBoost engine — strong performance & fuel efficiency
Automatic transmission
Leather-trimmed seating
Heated front seats
Power driver seat
Back-up camera
keyless entry
Dual-zone climate control
Touchscreen infotainment system
Bluetooth & steering wheel audio controls
Power windows, locks & mirrors
Alloy wheels
Traction control, ABS & multiple airbags
📍 The Car Guy Inc.
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
🕒 Hours: Mon–Fri: 10 a.m.–6 p.m. | Sat: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. | Sun: Closed
📩 Message us today for pricing, financing options, or to book a test drive!
