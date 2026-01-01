Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=0 data-end=88><strong>Dealer#4660</strong></p><p data-start=0 data-end=88><strong>Stock#JUC53198</strong></p><p data-start=0 data-end=88>🚙 <strong data-start=3 data-end=83>2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD EcoBoost </strong></p><p data-start=90 data-end=284>Now available at <strong data-start=107 data-end=127>The Car Guy Inc.</strong>, this <strong data-start=134 data-end=171>2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD EcoBoost</strong> is a well-equipped and versatile SUV that delivers comfort, technology, and confident all-weather performance.</p><p data-start=286 data-end=575>Powered by a <strong data-start=299 data-end=333>fuel-efficient EcoBoost engine</strong> with an <strong data-start=342 data-end=368>automatic transmission</strong> and <strong data-start=373 data-end=390>4-wheel drive</strong>, this Escape offers a smooth, responsive ride and excellent handling year-round. The SEL trim adds premium features that make it ideal for daily commuting, family use, or road trips.</p><p data-start=577 data-end=609><strong data-start=577 data-end=607>Key Features & Highlights:</strong></p><ul data-start=610 data-end=1097><li data-start=610 data-end=651><p data-start=612 data-end=651>4WD for year-round driving confidence</p></li><li data-start=652 data-end=710><p data-start=654 data-end=710>EcoBoost engine — strong performance & fuel efficiency</p></li><li data-start=711 data-end=737><p data-start=713 data-end=737>Automatic transmission</p></li><li data-start=738 data-end=765><p data-start=740 data-end=765>Leather-trimmed seating</p></li><li data-start=766 data-end=788><p data-start=768 data-end=788>Heated front seats</p></li><li data-start=789 data-end=810><p data-start=791 data-end=810>Power driver seat</p></li><li data-start=811 data-end=829><p data-start=813 data-end=829>Back-up camera</p></li><li data-start=856 data-end=888><p data-start=858 data-end=888>keyless entry</p></li><li data-start=889 data-end=918><p data-start=891 data-end=918>Dual-zone climate control</p></li><li data-start=919 data-end=954><p data-start=921 data-end=954>Touchscreen infotainment system</p></li><li data-start=955 data-end=1000><p data-start=957 data-end=1000>Bluetooth & steering wheel audio controls</p></li><li data-start=1001 data-end=1035><p data-start=1003 data-end=1035>Power windows, locks & mirrors</p></li><li data-start=1036 data-end=1052><p data-start=1038 data-end=1052>Alloy wheels</p></li><li data-start=1053 data-end=1097><p data-start=1055 data-end=1097>Traction control, ABS & multiple airbags</p></li></ul><p data-start=1099 data-end=1239>📍 <strong data-start=1102 data-end=1122>The Car Guy Inc.</strong><br data-start=1122 data-end=1125>2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5<br data-start=1161 data-end=1164>🕒 <strong data-start=1167 data-end=1177>Hours:</strong> Mon–Fri: 10 a.m.–6 p.m. | Sat: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. | Sun: Closed</p><p data-start=1241 data-end=1321 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>📩 <strong data-start=1244 data-end=1321 data-is-last-node=>Message us today for pricing, financing options, or to book a test drive!</strong></p>

2018 Ford Escape

255,400 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
13475776

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

  1. 1768506238
  2. 1768506238
  3. 1768506238
  4. 1768506238
  5. 1768506238
  6. 1768506238
  7. 1768506238
  8. 1768506238
  9. 1768506238
  10. 1768506238
  11. 1768506238
  12. 1768506238
  13. 1768506238
  14. 1768506238
  15. 1768506238
  16. 1768506238
  17. 1768506238
  18. 1768506238
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
255,400KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU9HD1JUC53198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 255,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer#4660

Stock#JUC53198

🚙 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD EcoBoost 

Now available at The Car Guy Inc., this 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD EcoBoost is a well-equipped and versatile SUV that delivers comfort, technology, and confident all-weather performance.

Powered by a fuel-efficient EcoBoost engine with an automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, this Escape offers a smooth, responsive ride and excellent handling year-round. The SEL trim adds premium features that make it ideal for daily commuting, family use, or road trips.

Key Features & Highlights:

  • 4WD for year-round driving confidence

  • EcoBoost engine — strong performance & fuel efficiency

  • Automatic transmission

  • Leather-trimmed seating

  • Heated front seats

  • Power driver seat

  • Back-up camera

  • keyless entry

  • Dual-zone climate control

  • Touchscreen infotainment system

  • Bluetooth & steering wheel audio controls

  • Power windows, locks & mirrors

  • Alloy wheels

  • Traction control, ABS & multiple airbags

📍 The Car Guy Inc.
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
🕒 Hours: Mon–Fri: 10 a.m.–6 p.m. | Sat: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. | Sun: Closed

📩 Message us today for pricing, financing options, or to book a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Guy Inc

Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD 255,400 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr 1RS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr 1RS 39,300 KM $25,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Charger SXT PLUS RWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Dodge Charger SXT PLUS RWD 154,200 KM $19,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Car Guy Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2018 Ford Escape