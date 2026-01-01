$16,950+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
Titanium
2018 Ford Escape
Titanium
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$16,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11222.0
- Mileage 154,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into luxury and comfort with this local 2018 Ford Escape Titanium, All Wheel drive, This SUV has the premium features, Remote Start, Sunroof, power heated seats, premium sound, Blue Tooth, Reverse camera, Navigation, air conditioning, tilt steering, power windows, power gate and power door locks, mirrors, rear folding seats. All features designed to enhance your driving experience and is great for vacations. Collision Free Car history, just one windshield claim. safety certified and serviced, $16950. plus taxes. Car fax is available on our website. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westside Sales
Email Westside Sales
Westside Sales
Call Dealer
204-488-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-488-3793