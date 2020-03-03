Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Driver Knee Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler

tinted windows

Tire Pressure Monitor Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Rear View Camera

Driver Side Airbag

6 spd automatic transmission

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter

audio volume limiter

early low fuel warning

Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.