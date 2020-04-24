Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford Escape

S

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

S

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 27,300KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4910364
  • Stock #: 19470B
  • VIN: 1FMCU0F76JUB77728
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This Ford Escape has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17" Steel w/Cover, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer.*Only The Best Get Recognized*KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Packages That Make Driving the Ford Escape S An Experience*Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: 235/55R17 -inc: mini space-saver spare tire, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2" LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Seats w/Cloth Back Material.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 to claim your Ford Escape!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 56,432 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Outdoo...
 70,101 KM
$30,477 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey |...
 168,901 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-500-XXXX

(click to show)

204-500-1389

Send A Message