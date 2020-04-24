1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
204-500-1389
This Ford Escape has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17" Steel w/Cover, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer.*Only The Best Get Recognized*KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Packages That Make Driving the Ford Escape S An Experience*Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: 235/55R17 -inc: mini space-saver spare tire, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2" LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Seats w/Cloth Back Material.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 to claim your Ford Escape!
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9