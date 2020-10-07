Menu
2018 Ford Escape

40,500 KM

Details Description Features

$27,894

+ tax & licensing
$27,894

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale Price

$27,894

+ taxes & licensing

40,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6010659
  • Stock #: F3N6BN
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J96JUB64457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 40,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Automated Parking Sensors
locate parked vehicle
schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
SYNC Connect -inc: remotely start
lock and unlock vehicle
check vehicle status and Wi-Fi hotspot connects up to 10 devices
service for 5 years

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

