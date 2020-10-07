Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering remote start Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Windows rear window defogger Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Automated Parking Sensors locate parked vehicle schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle Multi-Zone Air Conditioning SYNC Connect -inc: remotely start lock and unlock vehicle check vehicle status and Wi-Fi hotspot connects up to 10 devices service for 5 years

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.