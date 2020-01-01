Menu
2018 Ford Escape

28,656 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

28,656KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6266238
  • Stock #: 20K4J36A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J91JUC22040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,656 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

