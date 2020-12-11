Menu
2018 Ford Escape

43,173 KM

Details Description Features

$22,499

+ tax & licensing
$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE AWD | Bluetooth | Heated Seats

2018 Ford Escape

SE AWD | Bluetooth | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale

$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

43,173KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6334298
  • Stock #: F3R9VC
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD3JUD52722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3R9VC
  • Mileage 43,173 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
Odometer is 8581 kilometers below market average!

2018 Ford Escape SE 1.5L EcoBoost 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Black

All Wheel Drive, Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, 4WD, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Remote keyless entry.


All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Auto On/Off Headlamps
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Four Wheel Drive
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

