100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival! One Owner |, Local Trade |, Apple Carplay |, Android Auto |, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Canadian Touring Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 300A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Connect, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" Sparkle-Painted Aluminum. Black 2018 Ford Escape SEL AWD 4WD 1.5L EcoBoost 6-Speed Automatic For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
