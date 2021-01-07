Menu
2018 Ford Escape

52,985 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

SEL AWD

Location

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

52,985KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6450496
  • Stock #: 20K4J42A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD3JUA25932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,985 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! One Owner |, Local Trade |, Apple Carplay |, Android Auto |, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Canadian Touring Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 300A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Connect, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" Sparkle-Painted Aluminum. Black 2018 Ford Escape SEL AWD 4WD 1.5L EcoBoost 6-Speed Automatic For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Leather Interior
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

