Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute 911 Assist Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Turbocharged Engine WHEELS: 17" SPARKLE-PAINTED ALUMINUM Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable -inc: auto volume control and SiriusXM satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat 4.2" LCD display in centre stack 4 Cyl Engine

