2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Odometer is 12579 kilometers below market average!
2018 Ford Escape SE 1.5L EcoBoost 6-Speed Automatic 4WD White Gold Metallic
All Wheel Drive, 4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Traction control.
