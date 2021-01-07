Menu
2018 Ford Escape

42,497 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

SE AWD | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Remote Start |

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

42,497KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6496275
  • Stock #: F3P9VE
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD0JUD32430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE GOLD
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Stone
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,497 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Odometer is 12579 kilometers below market average!

2018 Ford Escape SE 1.5L EcoBoost 6-Speed Automatic 4WD White Gold Metallic

All Wheel Drive, 4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Traction control.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Turbocharged Engine
WHEELS: 17" SPARKLE-PAINTED ALUMINUM
Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable -inc: auto volume control and SiriusXM satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
4.2" LCD display in centre stack
4 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

