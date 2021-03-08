Menu
2018 Ford Escape

66,950 KM

Details Description Features

$21,986

+ tax & licensing
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

SE* 4WD/Heated Seats/SATELLITE RADIO

Location

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

66,950KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6685178
  • Stock #: 24819
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD1JUB32835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,950 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******FINANCE the Ford Escape for only $20,986****** * BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY * 4 WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO Come and see this 2018 Escape SE, nicely equipped with options such as 4 WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH and more. Call us today! Sale price $21,986 cash, or JUST $20,986 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio

Back to Top

