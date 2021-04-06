Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

23,501 KM

Details Description Features

$21,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE* Bluetooth/Heated Seats/SATELLITE RADIO

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SE* Bluetooth/Heated Seats/SATELLITE RADIO

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

  1. 6836603
  2. 6836603
  3. 6836603
  4. 6836603
  5. 6836603
  6. 6836603
  7. 6836603
  8. 6836603
  9. 6836603
  10. 6836603
  11. 6836603
  12. 6836603
  13. 6836603
  14. 6836603
  15. 6836603
  16. 6836603
  17. 6836603
  18. 6836603
  19. 6836603
  20. 6836603
  21. 6836603
  22. 6836603
  23. 6836603
  24. 6836603
  25. 6836603
  26. 6836603
  27. 6836603
  28. 6836603
Contact Seller

$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

23,501KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6836603
  • Stock #: 24857
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD3JUC14769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,501 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 *****FINANCE the Ford Escape for only $20,997****** * CLEAN CARFAX, LOW KILOMETRES, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY * REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, HEATED SEATS Come and see this well maintained 2018 Ford Escape SE! Nicely equipped with REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, power windows, power door locks, cruise control, air conditioning and more! Visit us today! On sale for $21,997 cash, or JUST $20,997 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Rear Window Wiper
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2019 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 6,773 KM
$26,588 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Sonata ...
 24,335 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Avenger S...
 105,974 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory