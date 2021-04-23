Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

114,208 KM

Details Description Features

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

  1. 7010144
  2. 7010144
  3. 7010144
  4. 7010144
  5. 7010144
  6. 7010144
  7. 7010144
  8. 7010144
  9. 7010144
  10. 7010144
  11. 7010144
  12. 7010144
  13. 7010144
  14. 7010144
  15. 7010144
  16. 7010144
  17. 7010144
  18. 7010144
Contact Seller

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

114,208KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7010144
  • Stock #: 2051
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD8JUC52051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2051
  • Mileage 114,208 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 FORD ESCAPE SE:

BACK-UP CAMERA, ONSTAR, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS , 4WD, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, REAR SPOILER, 5 PASSENGER, FLOOR MATS, REAR WIPER, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, FOG LIGHTS, RF SIDE AIRBAG, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT YES, HARD TOP, ROOF LUGGAGE RACK, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, HEATED MIRRORS, S AIRBAG RIGHT FRONT YES, AM/FM/CD, LF SIDE AIRBAG, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, CD IN DASH, POWER DRIVER SEAT, TELESCOPE, CLOTH SEATS, POWER LOCKS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL YES, DUAL - AC, POWER STEERING, TRACTION CONTROL, DUAL AIR BAGS, POWER WINDOWS
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Excell

2016 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 166,912 KM
$30,888 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Odyssey T...
 185,690 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 80,715 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Excell

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory