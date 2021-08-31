Menu
2018 Ford Escape

10,913 KM

$31,982

+ tax & licensing
Titanium Accident Free! Local! Ultra Low Mileage!

Titanium Accident Free! Local! Ultra Low Mileage!

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

10,913KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7743309
  • Stock #: F47NXX
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J98JUC23329

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,913 KM

Vehicle Description

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-897-6464. Open 24/7 at winnipegmini.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

