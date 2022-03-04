Menu
2018 Ford Escape

110,416 KM

$25,888
Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

110,416KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8524661
  • Stock #: 2067
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD2JUC72067

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2067
  • Mileage 110,416 KM

BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, 5 PASSENGER, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, POWER STEERING, ABS, REAR DEFROST, AIR BAG, FOG LIGHTS, HARD TOP, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, AIR CONDITIONING, HEATED MIRRORS, TELESCOPE, POWER DRIVER SEAT, TILT WHEEL, CLOTH INTERIOR, POWER LOCKS, TRACTION CONTROL, COMPACT DISC,POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL

___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg, MB!!!
___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We don't hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C,
at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE
___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at AUTOEXCELL.CA or CALL 204.888.4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

