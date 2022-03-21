Menu
2018 Ford Escape

52,940 KM

Details Description

$31,980

+ tax & licensing
Nott Auto Corp

204-889-6688

SEL AWD

Location

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

204-889-6688

52,940KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8802509
  • Stock #: C7354
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD0JUC65584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 52,940 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh consignment vehicle in great condition with under 60,000km!

- Access to fords app for command start
- Apple CarPlay
- Bluetooth
- Wifi Hotspot
- Aux/USB
- Rain sensing wipers
- Back-up camera
- Keyless entry/start
- Power/remote liftgate
- Dual zone climate control
- Leather seats
- Brake assist

All of our vehicles will undergo a rigorous 160 Point Inspection & are eligible for our Nott Family Certification!

Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nottautocorp.com with any questions and to schedule a test drive!


Why Nott get discretely approved NOW! No obligation, pre-approval now!

Click here - https://www.bankpreapproved.com/full-approval-form/

Buy now, pay later. Put $0 down and make no payments for 90 days on qualifying vehicles.

Our customers frequently tell us how different their experience was and that buying their car was FUN! Come and see why for 13 years, Winnipeg has been choosing Nott Autocorp for value, quality, and a unique low-pressure buying experience. Our staff will do whatever it takes to find the right vehicle for you and your family and making sure you get great value while providing the most comfortable buying experience possible.

If we dont have the right vehicle for you here, well introduce you to our highly successful and fun Custom Order Process to find the exact vehicle you want at a great price. Learn more at www.nott.ca.

Our huge indoor showroom is located at 1322 Waverley St. @ McGillivray Blvd.

Vehicle History Report available upon request: sales@nottautocorp.com

Price inclusive of any/all fees. GST/PST not included.

Dealer Permit #0318

