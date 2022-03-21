$31,980 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 9 4 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8802509

8802509 Stock #: C7354

C7354 VIN: 1FMCU9HD0JUC65584

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # C7354

Mileage 52,940 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.