Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

75,589 KM

Details Description Features

$25,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD | 2 Sets of tires/rims | Nav | Moonroof | Heated seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD | 2 Sets of tires/rims | Nav | Moonroof | Heated seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 9606529
  2. 9606529
Contact Seller
Sale

$25,992

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
75,589KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9606529
  • Stock #: F4X5D3
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HDXJUC22094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4X5D3
  • Mileage 75,589 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.51 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,159 kgs (4,760 lbs)
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
61.7 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
SYNC Connect -inc: remote start
Wi-Fi hotspot connects up to 10 devices
locate parked vehicle
lock/unlock vehicle
review approximate odometer reading and fuel level
schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Note: SYNC Connect includes servic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2021 Infiniti QX80 L...
 24,067 KM
$63,491 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tacoma T...
 107,194 KM
$39,992 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Rondo EX | ...
 113,896 KM
$15,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory