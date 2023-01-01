Sale $25,992 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 5 , 5 8 9 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4X5D3

Mileage 75,589 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Hill Descent Control Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Battery w/Run Down Protection Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.51 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,159 kgs (4,760 lbs) Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 61.7 L Fuel Tank Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black rear bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Compass Trip Computer remote start Rear View Camera Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets KEYPAD Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Convenience Clock Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna aux audio input jack Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Streaming Audio Seating Leather Interior Pass-Through Rear Seat Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs SYNC Connect -inc: remote start Wi-Fi hotspot connects up to 10 devices locate parked vehicle lock/unlock vehicle review approximate odometer reading and fuel level schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Audio Aux Input Driver Side Adjustable Seat Note: SYNC Connect includes servic

